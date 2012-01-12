Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date Janaury 20, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 100bp
Issue price 99.805
Reoffer price 99.805
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 110bp
Payment Date Janaury 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0733572761
