Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.598

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 221.9 bp

Over the DBR

Payment Date January 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, NATIXIS, Nordlb & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN FR0011169879

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.