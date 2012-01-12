BRIEF-PFF to place 117 mln shares at 4.5 rand/shr
* Shares of PFF have been granted a listing on main board of JSE from 2 march 2017 onwards
Jan 12 Hood Canal School District 404 (Mason County)
* Moody's assigns A1 underlying rating to Hood Canal School District 404 (Mason County), Washington Unlimited Tax GO Refunding Bonds, 2012
DUBAI, Feb 13 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co said on Monday it has appointed Atul Singh as its new chief executive, effective April 1, 2017.
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 8.4 million dinars versus 11.2 million dinars year ago