Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Societe Des Autoroutes Paris Rhin Rhone SA

(APRR)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2018

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price 99.622

Reoffer price 99.622

Spread 340 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 415.5bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date January 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, CBA, Lloyds, MUSI

Natixis, RBC CM, Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011182930

