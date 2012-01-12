Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Tamweel Funding III Ltd
Guarantor Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC
Obligor Tamweel PJSC
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date January 18, 2017
Coupon 5.154 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 400 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 433.5 bp
Over the UST
Payment Date January 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup,Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC & Standard Chartered
Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's),
A (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & Dubai
