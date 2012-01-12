* In breach of notes after failing to release results

* Chinese-focused company reeling after fraud allegations

(Adds details, background)

JAN 12 - Sino-Forest TRE.TO, a China-focused forestry company accused of exaggerating the size of its assets, said holders of the its notes due in 2014 and 2017 have agreed to not force the company to default on the debt.

The Toronto-listed company was in breach of the senior note indentures after it failed to release third-quarter results on a timely basis.

"Following extensive discussions with an ad hoc committee of noteholders, holders of a majority in principal amount of the company's two series of senior notes agreed to waive the default," the company said in a statement.

Sino-Forest said it has agreed to make certain interest payments on its outstanding debt and will pay a waiver fee of 1 percent of the principal amount to debt holders.

The company was up until recently the largest forestry stock listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It has been reeling since June, when short seller Carson Block and his Muddy Waters firm accused it of exaggerating the extent of its Chinese assets.

(Reporting By Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)

((cameron.french@reuters.com)(416-941-8199)(Reuters Messaging: cameron.french.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SINOFOREST/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.