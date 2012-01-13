(Adds detail, comment)

JAKARTA Jan 13 Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has ordered a review of all mining permits issued by local governments in an attempt to improve transparency and accountability in the sector, the cabinet secretary office said on Friday.

The president has set a December 2012 deadline for the energy ministry to complete the task working with the domestic affairs ministry, the justice and human rights ministry and all local governments.

"Aside from the reviews of mining permits issued by local governments President SBY (Yudhoyono) has also ordered improved monitoring of operations in the mining sector so that it is accountable," said a statement by the cabinet secretary's office.

The order was signed December 19 but only made public on Friday.

There are currently more than 100 unresolved disputes involving mine ownership or licences at the energy ministry, according to analysts estimates.

