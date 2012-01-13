* McQuilling Partners acquires Anglo Asian Shipping

* Four dry bulk brokers join Singapore team

* Move comes as rivals also expand into Asia

By Randy Fabi

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Privately-owned ship brokerage firm McQuilling Partners Group, which specialises in the oil tanker market, has expanded into the dry bulk cargo business with the acquisition of Singapore's Anglo Asian Shipping, a company executive told Reuters.

Major maritime brokerage houses are boosting their operations in Asia to meet the shipping needs of commodities-hungry China and India, while taking advantage of a downturn in the dry bulk freight market that has battered rivals.

Shaun Matheson will lead the team of four dry bulk ship brokers in Singapore, mainly trading in suezmax and panamax vessels in India, Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

"This is something we have been discussing for over a year now. I think the timing is perfect (for the merger)," Matheson told Reuters on Friday.

"It's a synergy effect where our cargo owners can benefit from McQuilling's connections and vice versa."

McQuilling's expansion comes a month after leading ship broker SSY acquired Singapore-based dry freight trading firm YK&A Shipbrokers Pte Ltd.

Norway's largest shipbroker, RS Platou, told Reuters in October it was in talks to buy an Asian or European-based brokerage firm to expand its dry bulk and container chartering operations.

McQuilling is not looking to expand and compete on an equal footing with its larger rivals, but wants to focus on meeting the needs of its current clients, Matheson said.

"We will follow our clients where they want to go and see where that takes us. Big is not always necessarily beautiful," he said.

Shipping companies are expected to see more turmoil in coming months as a supply glut and growing economic gloom keep earnings under pressure, compounded by worries over the outlook for Chinese raw materials demand.

"We are definitely sailing into rough seas because of the orderbook and economic situation worldwide," he said. "I don't see a recovery before well into 2013, maybe not before 2014."

(Editing by Miral Fahmy)

