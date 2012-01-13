Jan 13 Following are terms and conditions
of a bond to be issued on January 25, 2012
Borrower Wilmar International Ltd
Form of debt Fixed Rate MTN's
Part 1
Issue Amount S$250 million
Coupon 3.5% pa semi-annual till 25 Jan 2017
Issue Date January 25, 2012
Maturity Date January 25, 2017
Part 2
Issue Amount S$100 million
Coupon 4.1% pa semi-annual till 25 Jan 2019
Issue Date January 25, 2012
Maturity Date January 25, 2019
Coupon Payment Dates 25 July and 25 January
Commencing on 25 July 2012
Denomination S$250,000
Lead Manager DBS and HSBC
(Created by Kishore Dumpala)