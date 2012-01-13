Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 250 millin euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 6bp

Payment Date January 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman sachs, Natixis UBS & UNI

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0734340093

Data supplied by International Insider.