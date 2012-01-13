Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 09, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price 99.39

Payment Date January 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill lynch & BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 3.3 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0439139998

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.