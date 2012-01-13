Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Issue price 100.114

Reoffer price 100.114

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 8bp

Payment Date January 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 800 million

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0524678884

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.