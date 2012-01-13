Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Gatwick Funding Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2024
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.319
Yield 5.259 pct
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT
ISIN XS0733794407
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2037
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 99.319
Yield 5.846 pct
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct March 2036 UKT
ISIN XS0733786130
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date January 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Royal Bank of
Scotland & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB+ (S&P),BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
