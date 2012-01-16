Jan 16 The federal government plans to hike prices of urea, the most commonly used fertilizer, by 40 percent, newspaper reports said on Monday, a move aimed to lower the country's mounting subsidy burden.

"A proposal is being formulated and a formal cabinet note will be circulated by next week," the Economic Times said, quoting an official with the fertiliser and chemicals ministry.

The uptrend in prices of imported urea and that of feedstock necessary for domestic production has pushed up the government's subsidy bill for the sector to nearly 1 trillion rupees, from the budgeted 540 billion rupees, the report said.

Urea, which accounts for over half of country's total fertiliser consumption of 52 million tonne, is the only soil nutrient, whose price is controlled by the government, it said.

"With international prices going up, it has necessitated an increase in the maximum retail price for urea. This will help domestic companies to get better returns and invest further," the Hindu Business Line said, quoting a person familiar with the development.

Urea prices were last revised on Apr. 1, 2010, to 5,310 rupees a tonne from 4,830 rupees a tonne, the report said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)