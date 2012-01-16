UPDATE 11-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perpetual bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Global Logistic properties
Limited
Issue Amount S$250 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 100.5
Payment Date January 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Citi, Goldman Sachs International
& DBS
Ratings Aaa2 (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English law except for subordination
provisions: singapore law
Notes The issue size will total S$750 million
when fungible
Callable on April 07, 2017 & at every
distribution date there after at par.
Coupon resets on April 07, 2017 & every
5 years thereafter. 100 bp step up in 2022.
ISIN XS0713845195
Data supplied by International Insider.
BERLIN, Feb 12 German authorities on Sunday closed the airport in northern city of Hamburg after an unknown substance that caused eye irritation among staff was found in the security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS, Feb 12 France condemned the firing of a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday by North Korea, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.