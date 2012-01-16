* Launch could come as early as 2013

TORONTO, Jan 16 WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) may launch a regional, short-haul airline as early as 2013, using a fleet of about 40 turboprop aircraft, Canada's No. 2 airline said on Monday.

The company will meet with staff through January to gather more input on the plan, which it said would allow it to expand into smaller markets, create new connections between existing destinations and boost the frequency of its flights.

A WestJet spokeswoman said staff would be asked to vote on the proposal.

"As we've said on many occasions before, we have regularly evaluated this strategy," said Chief Executive Gregg Saretsky in a release.

WestJet currently operates a fleet of Boeing aircraft. A sister company would operate the turboprops, Saretsky said.

