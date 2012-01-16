January 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 30, 2014

Coupon 3-month Swiss franc libor + 25 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date January 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (Suisse) & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 125

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance

Programme

ISIN CH0147638743

