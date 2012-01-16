January 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower PPR SA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 08, 2015
Coupon 3.750 pct
Reoffer price 101.772
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 280.6bp
over the OBL#156
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,
Natixis & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 500 million
Euro when fungible
ISIN FR0010878991
Data supplied by International Insider.