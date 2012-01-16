January 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower PPR SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 08, 2015

Coupon 3.750 pct

Reoffer price 101.772

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 280.6bp

over the OBL#156

Payment Date January 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,

Natixis & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 500 million

Euro when fungible

ISIN FR0010878991

Data supplied by International Insider.