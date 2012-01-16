Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 12, 2015

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 102.9625

Payment Date January 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.