Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 12, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 107.890
Yield 2.127 pct
Payment Date January 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.95 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0605525764
Data supplied by International Insider.