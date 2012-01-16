(The opinions expressed in this article represent the views of PolishedPrices, an independent news and price list provider to the diamond industry and should not be seen as reflecting the Views of Reuters) As trading volumes returned to normal levels after the Christmas break, prices were very volatile as the markets looked to establish direction.

The main PolishedPrices index down 0.7 percent from the previous week on Monday at 155.2 points. The overall index is up slightly on the year so far and is currently 16.4 percent above its level of this time last year.

The main losses this week came in the one carat range with Commercial slipping 5.1 percent.

The strongest of the benchmark categories were 0.3 carat Fine which added 6.9 percent.