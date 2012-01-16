January 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an covered FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Society

Guarantor Nationwide Covered Bond LLP

Issue Amount 650 million sterling

Maturity Date January 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 160 bp

Reoffer price 99.856

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 165 bp

Payment Date January 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC Capital Markets, Royal

Bank of Scotland & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100+1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0735451022

