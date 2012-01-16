January 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an covered FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Nationwide Building Society
Guarantor Nationwide Covered Bond LLP
Issue Amount 650 million sterling
Maturity Date January 23, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 160 bp
Reoffer price 99.856
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 165 bp
Payment Date January 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC Capital Markets, Royal
Bank of Scotland & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0735451022
