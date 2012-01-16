Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Reoffer price 99.92

Payment Date January 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deka Bank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs International

& Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.