* Fortescue says supports more market price transparency
* New China index can co-exist with established pricing
platforms
SYDNEY Jan 17 Fortescue Metals Group
, which plans to triple its production of iron ore in
Australia to boost sales in China, gave guarded support to a new
Chinese ore trading platform aimed at challenging established
price indexes.
China launched its first physical iron ore trading platform
on Monday, in the latest move by the world's biggest iron ore
consumer to strengthen its pricing power over a raw material
long dominated by giant foreign suppliers.
Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power said on Tuesday it was
still "very early days" for the China platform, adding:
" We have to see a lot of the detail in that, so we will
continue to evaluate that going forward."
But he also said there was room for more than one trading
platform, saying: "We support any movement that provides
complete market transparency."
Power said Fortescue currently relies on the rival Platts
iron ore index IODBZ00-PLT to price its ore. "That (Platts) is
the most representative index we have in the market and truly
represents the closest we can get to supply-demand balance in
the market," he added.
The Platts index is one of the three major global iron ore
indexes, with the two others being Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index
.IO62-CNO=MB and The Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.
The China Beijing International Mining Exchange (CBMX)
launched the online platform together with the China Iron &
Steel Association (CISA) and the China Chamber of Commerce of
Metals Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters.
CBMX also launched a new index based on completed
transactions rather than offer prices, and said the system would
better reflect actual supply and demand and eliminate the
effects of speculation and manipulation.
In 2009, mining giant BHP Billiton led a
move to scrap a system of pricing iron ore contracts annually in
favour of an index-based quarterly pricing mechanism to capture
sharp swings in spot prices.
Prices for quarterly contracts are largely based on the
average index prices over a three-month period ending a month
before the start of each quarter.
In recent months, producers have started linking sales to
monthly average spot prices. Contracts for supply volumes are
still negotiated over longer terms to allow for mine production
and shipping schedules.
Besides Platts, the CBMX platform will also attempt to
provide a rival to the GlobalOre trading exchange backed by BHP
and based in Singapore.
Fortescue plans to spend $8.4 billion to lift production to
155 million tonnes a year by mid-2013 from 55 million now, Power
said after the company reported a 19 percent rise in December
quarter iron ore production at an average price of $122 per dry
metric tonne..
The majority of its ore goes to China, though it has started
selling ore in other countries, including Japan and South Korea,
he added.
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Miral Fahmy)