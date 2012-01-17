SINGAPORE Jan 17 David Conner, chief executive of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's second-biggest bank, will step down on April 14, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Samuel Tsien, senior executive vice president and head of its corporate bank, will succeed Conner as group chief executive, the note said.

Conner, who has been with the bank for about a decade, helped OCBC expand in Indonesia and build up its private bank through the purchase of ING's Asian private bank in 2010.

A spokeswoman from OCBC confirmed the note and said Conner, 62, is retiring. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)