By Stephen Aldred
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 17 China Citic Bank Corp
Ltd said on Tuesday its board of directors
has approved plans to sell up to $7.9 billion in
yuan-denominated bonds.
The bank said in an announcement on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange that it plans to issue up to 20 billion yuan of
subordinated bonds to replenish capital. The bonds will have a
maturity of at least five years.
The bank also said it will issue up to 30 billion yuan of
"financial bonds" to support its loan business for small and
miniature enterprises. These bonds will have a maturity of up to
five years.
In August Reuters reported that China Citic Bank was
planning to sell up to $4.7 billion worth of offshore
yuan-denominated bonds by 2013 after the authorities unveiled
fresh reforms that month.
($1=6.316 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Greg Mahlich)