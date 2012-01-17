* Sees 2012 production of 5 mln to 5.2 mln ounces of gold

* Sees copper production down to 150 mln to 170 mln lbs

* Stock drops over 1 percent

(Adds comparable 2010 production figures, stock action)

Jan 17 Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) said on Tuesday it produced less gold and copper in 2011 and the fourth quarter than a year earlier and forecast its 2012 copper production will fall short of last year's.

The Denver-based mining company, the world's second-largest gold producer, said preliminary results showed it produced 5.2 million ounces of gold and 206 million pounds of copper in 2011.

That compares with 5.4 million ounces of gold and 327 million pounds of copper produced in 2010.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, Newmont said it produced about 1.3 million ounces of gold and 48 million pounds of copper

-- down from 1.4 million ounces of gold and 74 million pounds of -- down from 1.4 million ounces of gold and 74 million pounds of copper in the same quarter of 2010.

In November, Newmont said lower output in Nevada and higher costs at its Boddington mine in Australia could affect results.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects 2012 gold production of about 5.0 million to 5.2 million ounces and copper production of 150 million to 170 million pounds

It gave no reason for the lower copper target.

The company said it expects to invest about $3.0 billion to $3.3 billion in capital expenditure this year.

Newmont stock fell 0.9 percent to $62.80 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Steve James in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick) Keywords: NEWMONT/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.