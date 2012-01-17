January 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 30, 2016
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 2 bp
Issue price 99.96
Payment Date January 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes The issue size will become 3.0 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN NO0010614662
