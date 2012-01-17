Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
(CADES)
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 16, 2015
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.76
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct January 2015 BTAN
Payment Date January 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB
& Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees undisclosed
ISIN FR0011185032
