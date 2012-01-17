January 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower RWE Finance BV
Guarantor RWE AG
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date January 31, 2034
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.82
Reoffer price 99.82
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct June 2032 Gilt
Payment Date January 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA,
Barclays, lloyds & Mitsubhishi
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0735770637
