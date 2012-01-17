(Adds details)

Jan 17 WestJet Airlines (WJA.TO) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Tuesday they have entered into a code-sharing agreement on flights within the United States and Canada, expanding a partnership launched 11 months ago.

Under the first phase of the code-share, Delta will place its code on WestJet flights to more than 15 cities, while the WestJet code will be added to Delta flights in five markets.

Last February, WestJet, Canada's No.2 airline, and Delta, the second biggest carrier in the United States, announced an interline agreement that allowed customers to purchase connecting flights on one ticket.

"Our code-share partnership with WestJet means an array of expanded travel options in the U.S. and Canada for our customers," said Charlie Pappas, Delta's vice president of alliances.

