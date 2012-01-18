BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Tokyo Metropolitan Government
(Met Tokyo)
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date January 27, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.873
Spread 110.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct December 2016
UST
Payment Date January 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch &
Deutsche Bank
Ratings AA- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)