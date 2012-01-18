January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-

Westphalia (NRW)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 26, 2015

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.425

Payment Date January 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's debt issuance

Programme

Data supplied by International Insider.