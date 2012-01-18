Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date December 08, 2014

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 105.078

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT

Payment Date January 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance

programme

The issue size will total 1.625 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0479413931

