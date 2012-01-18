BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
(ANZ)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 09, 2015
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.814
Payment Date February 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Englsih
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)