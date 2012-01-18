* Sees 2012 EPS $4.70-$5.10

* Sees organic revenue up 1-5 pct

* Flow technology unit seen strong

Jan 18 Diversified manufacturer SPX Corp SPW.N expects profit to rise about 10 percent in 2012, helped by strong demand for its flow management products used in food and beverage production, as well as robust emerging markets.

The company, which also makes electric transformers and cooling towers for power plants, set an initial 2012 profit target of $4.70 to $5.10 per share.

SPX looks for revenue of $6 billion to $6.25 billion, with revenue excluding the effects of acquisitions and currency fluctuations up 1 percent to 5 percent.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company has not yet reported 2011 results. At its midpoint, the new forecast would represent a 10 percent rise from its most recent 2011 forecast, which calls for earnings of $4.35 to $4.55 per share for the year.

Analysts, on average, forecast 2012 earnings of $5.20 per share, excluding one-time items, on $6.13 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SPX competes with German engineering group GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE), U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N) and Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd ABBN.VX.

