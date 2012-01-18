January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sagess
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2017
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.894
Reoffer yield 2.773 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 198.5
bp over the 3.75 pct 2017 DBR
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2024
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.0 pct
Spread 156.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 220.4
bp over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date January 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of Americ Merrill Lynch,
CA CIB, Natixis & HSBC
Ratings AA+(S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
