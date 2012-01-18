Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 99.465
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bankia, Barclays, BBVA & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0736467159
