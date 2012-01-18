UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Standard Chartered PLC
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date January 25, 2022
Coupon 5.70 pct
Issue price 99.691
Reoffer price 99.691
Spread 390 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date January 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Englsih
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance
programme
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.