Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Standard Chartered PLC

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date January 25, 2022

Coupon 5.70 pct

Issue price 99.691

Reoffer price 99.691

Spread 390 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date January 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Englsih

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance

programme

Data supplied by International Insider.