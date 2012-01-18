BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 1, 2016
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 102.689
Reoffer price 101.064
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated NOK Mid-swap
Payment Date January 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch)
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion Norwegian
crown when fungible
ISIN XS0669864976
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)