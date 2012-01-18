Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Daimler International Finance NA
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 24, 2013
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110bp
Reoffer price Undisclosed
Payment Date January 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN XS0736645861
