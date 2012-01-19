(Correction to add Scheduled and legal maturity)

Jan 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BAA Funding Ltd

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Scheduled Maturity January 25, 2017

Legal Maturity January 25, 2019

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.85

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 363.3bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR

Payment Date January 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Llyods & Santander

GBM

Ratings A- (Fitch), A- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0736300293

