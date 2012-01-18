Jan 18 BankUnited Inc said it
considered strategic alternatives, confirming media reports, but
has now opted to stay independent.
The announcement from the Florida bank that went public last
year, comes in light of media reports that its private equity
owners -- that include Wilbur Ross' WL Ross & Co, Blackstone
Group and Carlyle Group -- had put the bank on sale and
had hired Goldman Sachs to run the process.
Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that BB&T Corp
and Toronto-Dominion Bank were among the suitors in
talks to acquire the bank.
BankUnited's shares dropped 11 percent in trading after the
bell. They earlier closed at $24.95 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
