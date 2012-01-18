SINGAPORE Jan 19 Singapore plastic parts maker Meiban Group Ltd said it may be the subject of a takeover bid by an unnamed party.

"The company wishes to advise shareholders that the approach is preliminary and no firm intention to make an offer has been made by the party nor has any agreement been reached," Meiban said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange late on Wednesday.

Shares of Meiban, which supplies to the automotive, medical, business equipment and consumer products industries, were suspended on Wednesday. They resume trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)