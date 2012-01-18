SINGAPORE Jan 19 Singapore plastic parts
maker Meiban Group Ltd said it may be the subject of a
takeover bid by an unnamed party.
"The company wishes to advise shareholders that the approach
is preliminary and no firm intention to make an offer has been
made by the party nor has any agreement been reached," Meiban
said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange late on Wednesday.
Shares of Meiban, which supplies to the automotive, medical,
business equipment and consumer products industries, were
suspended on Wednesday. They resume trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)