SINGAPORE Jan 19 Shares of Singapore plastic parts maker Meiban Group Ltd jumped 23.2 percent on Thursday after the company said it may be the subject of a takeover bid by an unnamed party.

At 0101 GMT, Meiban shares were up 19.6 percent at S$0.335, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.6 percent higher.

"The company wishes to advise shareholders that the approach is preliminary and no firm intention to make an offer has been made by the party nor has any agreement been reached," Meiban said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)