SINGAPORE Jan 19 Singapore energy
services firm KS Energy Ltd said a jack-up rig it
leased to Chevron Corp was still on fire and the impact
on its financial position was unclear.
The shallow water KS Endeavor, which was operating off the
coast of Nigeria, caught fire on Monday and "is reported to be
almost submerged into the waters", KS Energy said in a statement
to the stock exchange on Thursday.
Chevron said on Wednesday it had suspended search and rescue
efforts for two missing contractors and was still investigating
the cause of the incident.
KS Energy said the rig was insured but added that it was
unable to comment on whether the damage would have a material
impact on its financial position.
"The company will not be able to make any assessment of the
potential impact of the incident until incident investigation
has been completed," it said.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)