By Amy Pyett and Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Jan 31 Stubbornly weak Australian mortgage growth and soaring funding costs are tipping the scales in favour of business-lending focused ANZ and National Australia Bank among the 'Big Four' banks, as the economy slows and jobs are cut.

Top Australian lender NAB (NAB.AX) and fourth-ranked Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) control over 40 percent of the domestic A$457 billion ($487 billion) corporate loan market, where an unfolding European pullout and an imminent demand revival mean more business.

And raising corporate interest rates is not controversial. In contrast, mortgage rates are a very sensitive topic in a country where over a third of 8.5 million households have a mortgage and everyone from politicians to plumbers have a view.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) control half the mortgage market.

"It is clear corporate loan growth is set to be stronger. Add to that the European banks pullout," said Paul Xiradis, chief executive at fund manager Ausbil Dexia, which manages A$11 billion and holds shares in all four banks.

"Given NAB and ANZ's exposure to the sector, they are better equipped to gain."

European lenders such as BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), Spain's BBVA (BBVA.MC) and Lloyds (LLOY.L), stung by the European debt crisis, have been selling loans in Australia to bolster balance sheets and cut costs.

FUNDING MARGINS DOUBLE

Six of seven fund managers in a survey by Reuters rated ANZ and NAB as their top picks with one including CBA over NAB.

NAB, with its retail strategy aimed at turning around a decade-long share market underperformance, has been favourite among investors for nearly a year. ANZ finds itself back in favour after being shunned in 2011, when its shares were the worst performer among the top four banks, falling 12 percent.

The euro-zone debt crisis that has roiled global credit markets has changed the game dramatically for Australian banks that rely on offshore markets for a bulk of their $100 billion annual funding needs.

Fitch ratings agency said on Monday it had placed the four banks on review for a possible downgrade, reflecting their weaker funding profile. [ID:nL4E8CU3AM]

For the past two years, Australian banks have posted record earnings, reaching a combined net profit of around $25 billion last year, in stark contrast to their lackluster global peers.

But now, the banks are staring at cost blowouts, falling margins and hefty job cuts.

To compound their woes, the $1 trillion domestic mortgage market is growing at under 5 percent, the slowest rate in more than three decades, as Australian households switch to repaying debt and saving.

"Westpac, like CBA, suffers from being a large franchise in retail financial services in Australia at a time when the consumer is deleveraging," said Citigroup analyst Craig Williams.

"Growth prospects consequently look quite challenging," said Williams, who names ANZ as his preferred bank stock.

The four banks have raised over $15 billion so far this year in the bond market but at more than twice the margin at which they sold debt a year ago.

Spreads are close to the global financial crisis highs, pushing analysts to trim earnings estimates.

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows seven analysts have cut earnings estimates for the Big Four by an average of 2 percent, with falls sharper for Westpac and CBA.

JOB CUTS LOOMING

The downgrade is the first in at least three years for the Australian banking sector which emerged from the global financial crisis with record liquidity, capital and more staff.

That has faded into distant memory though. Banks are gearing up to cut thousands of jobs to weather the slowdown as salaries make up roughly half of their annual expenses.

ANZ is set to fire several hundred staff with the three other majors set to follow, marking their first major round of job cuts in nearly a decade.

The rise in wholesale funding costs is reviving the competition in the deposit market with rates starting to nudge back closer to the 6 percent from around 5 percent a month back and the 10-year average of 4 percent.

That puts ANZ and NAB, with their smaller mortgage market share, and consequently lower annual funding needs, at an advantage. ANZ and NAB are seen raising around $20 billion in 2012 compared to over $25 billion for CBA and Westpac.

ANZ also has the advantage of about $10 billion in surplus deposits in Asia, further easing its funding needs. ANZ earns 15 percent of group profits from Asia but wants to double it in five years as growth at home slows.

"ANZ and NAB are the two banks with the lowest total term refinancing need, putting them on a stronger wicket compared to CBA and Westpac,” said John Buonaccorsi, analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland. He recommends ANZ and NAB ahead of CBA and Westpac to his clients.

Many investors tend to agree. Data from Australian Securities Investment Commission shows 2.2 percent of CBA shares and 2.3 percent of Westpac are reported as short positions compared to half a percent for ANZ and NAB.

A short position is the sale of a borrowed security, with the expectation that the asset will fall in value. The investor then buys the security at a lower value and returns it.

For now, the shares are evenly tracking each other but much will hinge on the fate of global credit markets and the outlook during February's earnings updates.

With the banks and analysts not hopeful of a quick turnaround for the housing market, investors are looking for the boost in corporate sector loan demand.

Signs of improvement in that area are already there.

Australian business investment surged by the most in 16 years in the third quarter. The government's resource forecaster estimates the sector had committed to A$232 billion of investment at the end of October, a rise of 34 percent in just six months.

While large miners such as BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) and Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) are flush with billions of dollars in cash and will not borrow, contractors are likely to tap banks to help fund a project pipeline that banks say is getting stronger.

"It is advantage corporate lending. A revival in corporate loan demand would play into ANZ and NAB," said David Liu, head of research at ATI Asset Management, which owns all four bank shares and manages A$500 million.

"We are positive on the banking sector as a whole. Within that our order of preference is ANZ, NAB, Westpac and CBA."

($1 = 0.9392 Australian dollars)

(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

