Jan 19 UBS downgraded five U.S. homebuilders, including Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) and Lennar Corp (LEN.N), saying the rate of improvement in the sector is not enough to justify the surge in the group's valuation.

The S&P homebuilding sub-industry index .GSPHOME has risen 79 percent since October, last year.

UBS analyst David Goldberg said the earnings growth needed to justify the current high valuations would only be realized in a robust recovery.

Goldberg downgraded KB Home (KBH.N) and Meritage Homes Corp (MTH.N) to "sell" from "neutral".

The meltdown in the U.S. housing market triggered the 2007-09 recession, but home building has seen growth in the last few quarters and building permits jumped to a 1-1/2 high in November. [ID:nL1E7NK338]

The analyst, however, said "a more dramatic recovery, especially relative to owner-occupied demand, faces constraints".

"We expect that price appreciation for new homes will likely be delayed until more pro-cyclical underwriting standards materialize and foreclosure inventories decline more substantially," Goldberg wrote in a note to clients.

In spite of an increase in orders, there is still some uncertainty as no clear picture can be drawn on prices of raw material, mortgage and land availability, the analyst said.

