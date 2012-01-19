Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Daimler International Finance BV
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount 25 million sterling
Maturity Date December 10, 2013
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.861
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBCCM
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 400 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0638117852
Data supplied by International Insider.