Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance BV

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount 25 million sterling

Maturity Date December 10, 2013

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.861

Payment Date January 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBCCM

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 400 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0638117852

