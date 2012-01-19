* Cuts RadioShack to "underperform" from "neutral"

* Cuts price target on the stock to $8 from $13

* Cites weaker wireless trends, discounts

Jan 19 Credit Suisse downgraded RadioShack Corp RSH.N to "underperform," saying weaker wireless trends and discounts to drive business in its partnership with Verizon Wireless will hurt the U.S. consumer electronics chain's earnings this year.

RadioShack's partnership with Verizon Wireless may take longer to grow amid tough competition from Best Buy (BBY.N) and carrier-operated stores, analyst Gary Balter said in a client note.

In late July, RadioShack, led by newly appointed Chief Executive Jim Gooch, ended an unprofitable wireless tie-up with T-Mobile and replaced it with the No. 1 U.S. mobile provider Verizon Wireless, a move that was largely welcomed by investors. [ID:nN1E76P1AQ]

Under the partnership, Verizon Wireless, a joint venture between Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L), provides postpaid and prepaid wireless products and services in RadioShack U.S. stores.

"New management brings a more realistic and fresh approach to (Radioshack) that should pay dividends over time, but we see certain weak trends from the second half of 2011 extending into the early part of 2012," said Balter, cutting his price target on the stock to $8 from $13.

Retailers including Best Buy, Hhgregg (HGG.N) and RadioShack have been giving profit-draining discounts to overcome generally low demand for products like TVs and games in a weak U.S economy.

Separately, Credit Suisse raised its price target Home Depot (HD.N), the No.1 home improvement chain, to $48 from $43, citing improving margins and a recovery in housing.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)

